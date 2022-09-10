Gulden (NLG) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Gulden (NLG) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $496.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00297030 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001374 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is www.gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.