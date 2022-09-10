GXChain (GXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,825.00

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $50.15 million and approximately $14,825.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027693 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012473 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00012948 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

