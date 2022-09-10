GYEN Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.15 million and $41,562.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN (CRYPTO:GYEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com/gyen. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

GYEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

