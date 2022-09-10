GYSR Price Tops $0.10 (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. GYSR has a total market capitalization of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00781546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About GYSR

GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official website for GYSR is gysr.io.

Buying and Selling GYSR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYSR directly using U.S. dollars.

