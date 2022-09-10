Haleon (LON:HLN) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 321 ($3.88).

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 261 ($3.15) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,740.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61. Haleon has a 52 week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08).

Insider Transactions at Haleon

About Haleon

In related news, insider Dave Lewis bought 63,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). In other Haleon news, insider Dave Lewis acquired 63,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). Also, insider John Young acquired 80,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51).

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.