Haleon (LON:HLN) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Haleon to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 321 ($3.88).

LON HLN opened at GBX 261 ($3.15) on Wednesday. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,740.00.

In other news, insider Dave Lewis acquired 63,151 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). In other Haleon news, insider Dave Lewis bought 63,151 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). Also, insider John Young bought 80,541 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

