Haleon (NYSE:HLN) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLN. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Haleon Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HLN opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Haleon has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

