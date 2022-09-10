Handshake Price Reaches $0.0553 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $29.12 million and $58,732.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 526,870,388 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

