Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €140.40 ($143.27) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HNR1 opened at €158.10 ($161.33) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($118.74). The company’s 50-day moving average is €143.24 and its 200 day moving average is €145.14.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

