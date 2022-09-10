Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given New €177.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.
Hannover Rück Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hannover Rück (HVRRY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.