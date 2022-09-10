Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given New €177.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.