HAPI Market Cap Achieves $20.32 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (HAPI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. HAPI has a total market cap of $20.32 million and $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be bought for $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.55 or 1.00013068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036532 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 600,463 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one. The official website for HAPI is www.hapi.one.

Buying and Selling HAPI

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved.With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering.With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens.”

