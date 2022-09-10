Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,092,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,626 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,201,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,259,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 420,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,023 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,523,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 314,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

