Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
