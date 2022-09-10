Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.32. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 48,189 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.