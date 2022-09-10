Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.32. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 48,189 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
