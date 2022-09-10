Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HARP shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,908,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

