Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $126.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.64), with a volume of 92972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.53).
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £421.51 million and a P/E ratio of 450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.
