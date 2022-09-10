HashCoin Market Capitalization Hits $119,570.74 (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $119,570.74 and approximately $10,325.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,258.27 or 1.00018795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036404 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io/#home. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform.Telegram”

