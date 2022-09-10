Hashgard 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,035.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $361,755.22 and approximately $18,035.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hashgard (GARD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

