Hashgard 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,035.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $361,755.22 and approximately $18,035.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036089 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,313.52 or 1.00041676 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036464 BTC.
About Hashgard
Hashgard (GARD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hashgard
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.