Hathor (HTR) Trading 12.1% Higher This Week

Hathor (HTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $27.19 million and approximately $598,430.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.47 or 0.99995660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor (CRYPTO:HTR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 27th, 2018. Hathor’s total supply is 912,177,312 coins and its circulating supply is 236,232,312 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor Labs, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, was created to support the development and the launch Hathor platform, which will be open-source, publicly available, and community driven.Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.