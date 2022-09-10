Haywood Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moneta Gold (TSE:ME)

Haywood Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Haywood Securities currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Moneta Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$4.70 price target for the company.

Moneta Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

ME stock opened at C$1.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.09. Moneta Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

