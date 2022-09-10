HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Annovis Bio Trading Up 25.5 %

Annovis Bio stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. Annovis Bio has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANVS. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.