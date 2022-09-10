HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a C$1.70 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fission Uranium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of FCU opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71. The company has a current ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 27.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.25.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.