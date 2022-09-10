Head to Head Analysis: AgileThought (AGIL) versus The Competition

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AgileThought to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.60% -5.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -6.20 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 23.09

Risk and Volatility

AgileThought’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

AgileThought has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s peers have a beta of 1.95, indicating that their average share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AgileThought and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 53 409 922 8 2.64

AgileThought currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.51%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 50.34%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AgileThought peers beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

