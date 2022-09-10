Head-To-Head Analysis: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and Computer Task Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Computer Task Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Computer Task Group 3.91% 11.20% 5.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Computer Task Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 2.20 -$2.62 million ($0.43) -2.37 Computer Task Group $392.29 million 0.29 $13.73 million $0.97 7.44

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Task Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, which include advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure. It also provides staffing services, including managed staffing, staff augmentation, and volume staffing services. The company serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy industries, as well as technology service providers. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

