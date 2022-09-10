Head-To-Head Comparison: Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) vs. Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Auto Trader Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grupo Carso pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Carso and Auto Trader Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Carso 0 0 0 0 N/A Auto Trader Group 2 7 2 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Carso and Auto Trader Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Carso $5.86 billion 1.44 $527.04 million $0.48 15.63 Auto Trader Group $591.22 million 11.85 $334.21 million N/A N/A

Grupo Carso has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Trader Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Trader Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Carso and Auto Trader Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Carso 8.98% 10.32% 6.42% Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Auto Trader Group beats Grupo Carso on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telephony, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; power transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants, and general infrastructure works; oil and geothermic well drilling and drilling services; and offshore platforms and rigs for chemical and petroleum industries. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, and office and apartment buildings; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; North America; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

