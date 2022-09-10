Head-To-Head Review: Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of BioNTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and BioNTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Therapeutics N/A -57.14% -50.28% BioNTech 55.43% 88.76% 66.03%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$226.79 million ($3.15) -1.46 BioNTech $22.45 billion 1.63 $12.18 billion $51.78 2.91

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and BioNTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Therapeutics. Adagio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adagio Therapeutics and BioNTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 BioNTech 0 8 6 0 2.43

Adagio Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. BioNTech has a consensus price target of $231.43, indicating a potential upside of 53.36%. Given BioNTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioNTech is more favorable than Adagio Therapeutics.

Summary

BioNTech beats Adagio Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

