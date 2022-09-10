Head-To-Head Review: Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) versus Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sterling Check and Glory Star New Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $641.88 million 3.34 -$18.53 million ($0.07) -317.38 Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.61 $35.29 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Check.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sterling Check and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 6 0 2.75 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Check currently has a consensus target price of $28.63, suggesting a potential upside of 28.83%. Given Sterling Check’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check -0.64% 10.37% 5.30% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sterling Check beats Glory Star New Media Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Glory Star New Media Group

(Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

