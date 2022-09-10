Head to Head Review: Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) vs. Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -173.05% -109.89% Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canoo and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 251.85%.

38.1% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 288.67 -$346.77 million ($2.17) -1.24 Puradyn Filter Technologies $1.53 million N/A -$1.69 million N/A N/A

Puradyn Filter Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canoo.

Summary

Puradyn Filter Technologies beats Canoo on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

