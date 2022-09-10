Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on PEAK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.42.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,816,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,734,000 after purchasing an additional 106,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,976,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,000 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
