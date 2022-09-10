Hedget (HGET) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedget (HGET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $810,584.34 and $63,855.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.97 or 1.00073302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036823 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget.

Buying and Selling Hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.