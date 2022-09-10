HedgeTrade (HEDG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,553.00

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $56.91 million and $2,553.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

