HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HDELY. Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($60.20) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.20.

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $9.36 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $16.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

