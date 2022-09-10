Helium Trading 30.8% Higher Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Helium has a market cap of $691.70 million and $99.60 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $5.49 or 0.00025541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00163375 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00094819 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium is a Proof of Coverage coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,907,513 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
