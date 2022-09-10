Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.57. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 23,559 shares trading hands.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,011,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,526,761.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

