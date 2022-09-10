HempCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $957,273.97 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $957,273.97 and $48.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006156 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 267,217,048 coins and its circulating supply is 267,081,898 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch.

HempCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

