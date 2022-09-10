Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,095.30

Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,095.30 ($13.23) and traded as low as GBX 1,075 ($12.99). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,085.20 ($13.11), with a volume of 10,343 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £86.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,095.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,158.20.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.
Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
