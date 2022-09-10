Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $178.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock opened at $119.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average is $124.25. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Herc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

