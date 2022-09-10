Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $3.67 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $1.05 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00017278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

