Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.