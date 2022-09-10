Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HXL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upped their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

HXL opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 39.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 313,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 88,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

