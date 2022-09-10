High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.31 million and $213,259.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

HPB is a N/A coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

