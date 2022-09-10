High Performance Blockchain Price Tops $0.0182 on Top Exchanges (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $221,830.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

HPB is a N/A coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

