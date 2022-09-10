Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,337 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

