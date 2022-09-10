HNC COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,227.00 (HNC)

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. HNC COIN has a total market capitalization of $824,863.03 and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One HNC COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000857 BTC.

HNC COIN Profile

HNC COIN (HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HNC COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HNC COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

