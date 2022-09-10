HODL (HODL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,675.00

HODL (HODL) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, HODL has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One HODL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HODL has a market cap of $1.57 million and $13,675.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,773.32 or 0.08209399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00181481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00295340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00730102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00613832 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000952 BTC.

About HODL

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,329,038,432,033 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HODL using one of the exchanges listed above.

