Hoge Finance (HOGE) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $18.60 million and $62,451.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 398,806,755,522 coins and its circulating supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance. The official website for Hoge Finance is hoge.finance.

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

