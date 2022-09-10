Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancorp

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.