Homeros 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $88,358.00 (HMR)

Homeros (HMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Homeros has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $88,358.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,590.88 or 0.99768062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036570 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Homeros

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.