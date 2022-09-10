HomeServe (LON:HSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,191.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,191 ($14.39) and last traded at GBX 1,189 ($14.37), with a volume of 1296890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,188 ($14.35).

HSV has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.72).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,051.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,179.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,026.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16.

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 11,815 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($14.13), for a total transaction of £138,117.35 ($166,889.02). Insiders have bought a total of 38 shares of company stock valued at $44,686 over the last three months.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

