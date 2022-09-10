Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Cap of $811,520.81

Honest (HNST) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $811,520.81 and approximately $250.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

About Honest

Honest (CRYPTO:HNST) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-2 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2019. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI (formerly Honest Mining), an app for users to grow their crypto. NOBI offers algorithmic / robot trading, DeFi powered crypto savings and staking services for many different coins.Telegram”

