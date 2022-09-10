Honey (HNY) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Honey (HNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Honey has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Honey coin can currently be bought for about $11.61 or 0.00054762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honey has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and $11,319.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Honey Coin Profile

Honey (CRYPTO:HNY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars.

